Dodgers minors: Michael Busch, Maddux Bruns, Jack Dreyer

A recap of Wednesday night in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

On a day Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that designated hitter J.D. Martinez received an epidural injection in hopes his hamstring and groin tightness will subside in time to play by Saturday, which would make five straight games and nine of the last 12 missed, Michael Busch continued to run roughshod over the Pacific Coast League.

Busch homered twice on Wednesday night in Tacoma, giving him 15 home runs in 33 games since getting optioned down to Oklahoma City.

Well, that didn't take long.



Michael Busch pummels the fourth pitch of the game, giving the Dodgers an instant lead! pic.twitter.com/sC8yk9jAkp — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 10, 2023

Michael Busch is on another level right now!



That's his second homer tonight and third in his last five plate appearances! pic.twitter.com/5daniHPQKs — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 10, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Despite Busch’s heroics, Oklahoma City couldn’t complete its comeback in a loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners).

Starter Matt Andriese allowed five runs in the first two-plus innings, then left the game with team trainer Chelsea Willette with no outs after facing two batters in the third. Oklahoma City’s bullpen combined to allow just one run in seven innings, keeping them in the game. Keegan Curtis did the bulk of the work, pitching three innings while allowing one run.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa scored three runs in the first inning, but couldn’t hold it in a loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs). Those three runs in the opening frame came on a home run from Imanol Vargas, his second three-run home run in as many days.

VARGAS WITH A 3-RUN HOME RUN FOR THE 2ND GAME IN A ROW pic.twitter.com/oKSorntWv7 — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 10, 2023

Nick Frasso allowed three runs in his four innings. The Drillers only trailed by one entering the seventh, when Amarillo plated three more runs off Trevor Bettencourt.

High-A Great Lakes

StrongStrong pitching and timely offense lifted the Loons over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers).

Maddux Bruns struck out seven in his 4⅓ innings, and allowed one run on two hits and three walks.

Reliever Jack Dreyer struck out three in his 2⅔ scoreless innings, retiring all eight batters he faced to earn the win in relief. The left-hander, signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2021, has a 2.06 ERA this season for the Loons with 60 strikeouts (a 33.9-percent rate) and 30 walks in 43⅔ innings.

Designated hitter Luis Guerra had two RBI singles. Chris Alleyne had two hits, scored a run and drove in another. Taylor Young singled and scored, and stole his 40th base, most in the Dodgers minors.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Four runs in the seventh against lefty Garrett McDaniels turned this one around in the Quakes’ loss the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

Josue De Paula, Jesus Galiz, and Jake Gelof each had two hits for Rancho Cucamonga. Both of Galiz’s hits were doubles.

Wednesday scores

Thursday schedule