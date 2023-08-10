August 10: Dodgers 2, Rockies 1

Clayton Kershaw returned and pitched five innings, Ryan Yarbrough got the win with scoreless relief, and Max Muncy homered and drove in both runs in the Dodgers’ win over the Rockies on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 9, 2023, 6:20pm PDT
August 10
Muncy, Yarbrough fuel Dodgers late comeback over Rockies
Clayton Kershaw’s return to the mound was good, and Rockies lefty Ty Blach proved a tough customer. The Dodgers’ comeback win was fueled by three scoreless innings by Ryan Yarbrough and two late RBI by Max Muncy.
August 10
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VI chat
The Dodgers take on the Rockies at Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 10
Clayton Kershaw is back
The Dodgers activated Clayton Kershaw off the injured list after missing 35 games with shoulder soreness, and Victor González was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
August 10
Dodgers vs. Rockies series info
The Dodgers are back home to play the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series beginning Thursday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
August 9
Dodgers on Deck: August 10 vs. Rockies
The Dodgers return to Los Angeles to begin a 10-game homestand, their longest of the season, hosting the Rockies with Clayton Kershaw returning from the injured list to start Thursday night’s series opener at Dodger Stadium.