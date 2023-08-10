 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

August 10: Dodgers 2, Rockies 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Clayton Kershaw returned and pitched five innings, Ryan Yarbrough got the win with scoreless relief, and Max Muncy homered and drove in both runs in the Dodgers’ win over the Rockies on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Aug 9, 2023, 6:20pm PDT