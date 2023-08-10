Dodgers rehab notes: Walker Buehler, Shelby Miller, Blake Treinen

Walker Buehler threw a simulated inning at Chase Field before Wednesday’s game, the first time facing hitters* for the Dodgers since his Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair in August 2022.

*no, Masters champion Jon Rahm does not count .

One day closer. pic.twitter.com/cmQSNuro7q — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 9, 2023

Walker Buehler speaks on his recovery process and when he feels he'll return to the mound. pic.twitter.com/DC8opkBlhT — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 10, 2023

Buehler has backed off a little from his goal of being in the rotation on September 1, but it’s becoming more and more possible that he could join the Dodgers in some capacity during the season’s final month.

From Jesús Cano at MLB.com:

Buehler added that he’ll need four or five throwing sessions to hitters before doing anything in-game. He targeted Sept. 1 as his return date but says he’ll likely still need more rehab. “I’m pretty proud of where I am right now,” Buehler said. “I don’t think Sept. 1 is a reality, but I’m hoping sometime soon.”

Also facing hitters for the first time was Blake Treinen, recovering from November shoulder surgery. He impressed with his velocity on Wednesday.

From Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times:

In catch play on Tuesday, he said he made a few “tweaks” that led to “huge strides” in his delivery. Then on Wednesday, he unexpectedly followed Buehler during the simulated game, reaching 94 mph with his fastball in an auspicious inning of work. “Blake was 100th percentile,” Roberts said. “It was a lot more than we anticipated.”

Shelby Miller struck out all three batters he faced in his second rehab appearance in Arizona. Wednesday’s game came on three days left after he first outing, in which he also struck out three in a scoreless first inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers Shelby Miller had his second rehab outing with the Arizona Complex League Dodgers 8/9/23, his first appearance was last Saturday. He's thrown 2 innings in the desert allowing 1 hit striking out 6. Struck out the side to open tonights game. pic.twitter.com/VOoBoVH1pa — TheJerryEspinoza (@JEspinoza1634) August 10, 2023

Miller has been sidelined with neck pain since late June, which Dave Roberts described as a nerve issue last week. Miller clarified with reporters at Chase Field on Tuesday that it was a herniated disc in his neck. From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

“It was pretty big,” Miller said. “It was shooting on a nerve and going down my left side. It wasn’t on my throwing arm, which is good. It wasn’t when I was performing or anything. Just at night, it was not very comfortable. And then it was really stiff for a while. I don’t know how it happened. Woke up one day and it was there.”

Miller’s still got some time on his rehab assignment. Because he’s on the 60-day injured list, his earliest eligible return date is August 20.