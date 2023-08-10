Dodgers on Deck: August 11 vs. Rockies

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers continue on their extended weekend series against the Rockies and continue a trend of late, facing another left-handed starting pitcher in Austin Gomber for Colorado.

On the position-player side, the Dodgers added right-handed batters Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario in hopes of improving their performance against left-handed pitching. The timing also lined up, that Gomber on Friday will be the ninth left-handed starting pitcher facing the Dodgers in the last 15 games.

“We’ve had a nice run of lefties,” manager Dave Roberts said Thursday. “Now the challenge is to make sure some of those guys that play versus right-handers stay more relevant. I’ve been a little bit more aggressive at times, getting guys at-bats.”

The Dodgers entered Thursday hitting .240/.337/.466 against left-handed pitching, with a 118 wRC+ that tied for third-best in the majors. They’ll face another left-hander on Sunday in Kyle Freeland.

On the mound for the Dodgers is Lance Lynn, who has won both of his starts since getting acquired from the White Sox on July 28, totaling 13 innings. He’s allowed only four runs, all on solo home runs. The right-hander leads the majors with 32 home runs allowed.

“Lance has stabilized our rotation,” Roberts said. “He’s done what we’ve expected him to do, to get outs and go deep into games.”

Game info