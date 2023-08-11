Dodgers minors: Emmet Sheehan, Dalton Rushing, River Ryan

Some big innings led to defeats for all four Dodgers full-season affiliates on Thursday.

Player of the day

Emmet Sheehan struck out six in his Triple-A debut for Oklahoma City, the rare case of pitching in the majors before pitching in Triple-A. Sheehan allowed two runs, including a solo home run, and followed opener Gus Varland’s scoreless inning.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Two runs in the seventh inning off James Jones and Ken Giles broke a tie in Oklahoma City’s loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners).

Ryan Ward had tied the game in the sixth inning with a two-run home run. Yonny Hernández homered in the ninth to pull Oklahoma City within a run.

Double-A Tulsa

Three runs in the eighth inning off Jack Little gave the Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs) a win over the Drillers. All three runs were unearned after an error by first baseman Imanol Vargas earlier in the frame.

Kody Hoese homered for Tulsa. Diego Cartaya singled and drove in a pair of runs.

River Ryan was scheduled to start, but was scratched for the second week in a row. Robbie Peto started the impromptu bullpen game instead, and lasted three innings, allowing a pair of runs.

High-A Great Lakes

A five-run third inning off Hyun-il Choi sent Great Lakes to a loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers). Choi was pitching scoreless ball through two innings, but gave up a three-run homer in a five-run third, and was pulled with two outs in the frame.

The Loons managed only four hits in defeat. One of them was by center fielder Jake Vogel, who doubled, scored, and drove in a run.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Four runs in four innings off starter Christian Romero stood up in the Quakes’ loss to the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

Thayron Liranzo homered for Rancho Cucamonga, his 18th of the season. Josue De Paula doubled and drove in two runs.

Transactions

Triple-A: Left-hander Victor González was optioned to Oklahoma City.

Low-A: Catcher Dalton Rushing was placed on the 7-day injured list, in the midst of an 0-for-33 slump. Since returning from a concussion on June 23, Rushing was hitting .151/.347/.258 in 28 games. Jorge Puerta was promoted from Rancho Cucamonga; he’s caught, played first base, and both corner outfield spots in Low-A.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule

4:05 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (Peter Heubeck) vs. West Michigan (Garrett Burhenn)

5:05 p.m.: Tulsa (Kendall Williams) vs. Amarillo (TBD)

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Jared Karros) vs. Inland Empire (Walbert Urena)

7:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Gavin Stone) at Tacoma (Kyle Hart)

A real missed opportunity in Tacoma, since the Oklahoma City’s Kyle Hurt isn’t pitching until Saturday.