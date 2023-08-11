August 11: Dodgers 6, Rockies 1

Lance Lynn struck out nine and the Dodgers pulled away with a four-run sixth inning to beat the Rockies on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
Aug 10, 2023, 5:02am PDT
-
August 11
Dodgers pitching stays strong, cruising over Rockies
Lance Lynn struck out nine batters in five innings and the Dodgers cruised over the Rockies to win their sixth straight game and 10 out of 11.
-
August 11
Yency Almonte injures right knee in Dodgers win over Rockies
Yency Almonte left the Dodgers’ win over the Rockies with two outs in the ninth inning after getting his cleats caught on the mound and injuring his right knee. The team will run further tests on Saturday, with an injured-list stint possible.
-
August 11
Notes: Kershaw starts Wednesday, Muncy gets a rest day
Dodgers updates on how Clayton Kershaw feels after his first start in six weeks (he’s fine), Max Muncy getting a day off, and the latest on J.D. Martinez.
-
August 11
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VII chat
The Dodgers take on the Rockies on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
August 10
Dodgers on Deck: August 11 vs. Rockies
The Dodgers and Lance Lynn face the Rockies on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Austin Gomber starts for Colorado, another in a long line of recent left-handed pitchers to face Los Angeles.
-
August 10
Dodgers vs. Rockies series info
The Dodgers are back home to play the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series beginning Thursday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.