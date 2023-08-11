Dodgers on Deck: August 12 vs. Rockies

The Dodgers will face the Rockies on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound looking to turn things around.

Gonsolin allowed six runs on Monday against the Padres in San Diego, including a five-run third inning, but was buoyed by a Dodgers offense that immediately put up an eight spot en route to a 13-7 win. Gonsolin recovered after the disaster inning to last six innings, which was a salvageable point on an otherwise tough day.

The right-hander has allowed four or more runs in seven of his last nine starts, with a 6.89 ERA during that stretch.

San Dimas High School’s own Peter Lambert starts for the Rockies, the only right-handed starter this weekend for Colorado. Lambert started the season in the bullpen but since rejoining the rotation has a 3.68 ERA in 22 innings, with 13 strikeouts and eight walks.

In three career starts at Dodger Stadium, Lambert has a 13.03 ERA, allowing 14 runs in 9⅔ innings.

