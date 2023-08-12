1963 Dodgers Week 18: Don Drysdale completes what he starts

Our look back at the 1963 Dodgers finds them on a road trip, where they split six games against the Cubs and Reds.
The Dodgers narrowly missed a sweep at Wrigley Field, when Ron Santo hit a walk-off home run Thursday off Larry Sherry, working in his sixth inning of relief.
The .500 week saw the Dodgers drop a game off their lead, but still remain in first place in the National League, 3½ games up on San Francisco.
Batter of the week
Maury Wills hit a robust .478, including a four-hit game in Chicago and two three-hit games in Cincinnati. He’s back up to .299 on the season after a recent slump.
Honorable mention goes to Frank Howard, who slammed two home runs and hit .429, but also batted nine fewer times than Wills.
Pitcher of the week
Don Drysdale had two of the Dodgers’ three wins with complete games on Tuesday in Chicago and Saturday in Cincinnati. He allowed three runs to the Reds but also struck out 13, and was backed up 10 runs from the Dodgers offense. The 13 strikeouts are one shy of Drysdale’s career high.
Week 18 results
3-3 record
29 runs scored (4.83 per game)
27 runs allowed (4.50 per game)
.533 pythagorean win percentage
Year to date
69-46-1 record
459 runs scored (3.96 per game)
405 runs allowed (3.49 per game)
.557 pythagorean win percentage (64-51)
Game results
- Tuesday, Aug. 6: Dodgers 4, Cubs 1
- Wednesday, Aug. 7: Dodgers 3, Cubs 1 (11 innings)
- Thursday, Aug. 8: Cubs 5, Dodgers 4 (10 innings)
- Friday, Aug. 9: Reds 8, Dodgers 4
- Saturday, Aug. 10: Dodgers 10, Reds 3
- Sunday, Aug. 11: Reds 9, Dodgers 4
1963 Week 18 batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Howard
|14
|2
|6
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|16
|0.429
|0.438
|0.857
|1.295
|Wills
|23
|4
|11
|3
|0
|4
|1
|2
|25
|0.478
|0.520
|0.609
|1.129
|Fairly
|19
|2
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|19
|0.263
|0.263
|0.632
|0.895
|Ferrara
|15
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|0.200
|0.333
|0.400
|0.733
|Gilliam
|23
|2
|7
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|28
|0.304
|0.370
|0.348
|0.718
|T.Davis
|27
|5
|6
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|27
|0.222
|0.222
|0.481
|0.704
|Roseboro
|18
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|18
|0.278
|0.278
|0.333
|0.611
|Breeding
|21
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|22
|0.238
|0.238
|0.238
|0.476
|Starters
|160
|22
|48
|7
|7
|25
|3
|7
|173
|0.300
|0.333
|0.475
|0.808
|Skowron
|9
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0.333
|0.333
|0.667
|1.000
|W.Davis
|9
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.333
|0.400
|0.556
|0.956
|Moon
|13
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15
|0.231
|0.214
|0.308
|0.522
|Tracewski
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.250
|0.250
|0.250
|0.500
|Camilli
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.143
|0.143
|0.143
|0.286
|Walls
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|0.000
|Bench
|43
|6
|11
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|48
|0.256
|0.267
|0.395
|0.662
|Pitchers
|17
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.118
|0.167
|0.118
|0.284
|Offense
|220
|29
|61
|10
|8
|28
|4
|8
|240
|0.277
|0.308
|0.432
|0.740
1963 Week 18 pitching
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Drysdale
|2
|2-0
|18.0
|14
|4
|4
|2
|19
|2.00
|0.889
|1.57
|Podres
|1
|0-1
|5.0
|7
|4
|2
|2
|5
|3.60
|1.800
|1.83
|Koufax
|2
|0-1
|14.7
|16
|6
|6
|4
|15
|3.68
|1.364
|2.97
|Miller
|1
|0-0
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|6.75
|2.250
|2.13
|Starters
|6
|2-2
|41.7
|44
|17
|15
|10
|43
|3.24
|1.296
|2.15
|Rowe
|1
|0-0
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.000
|2.63
|Calmus
|1
|0-0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4.50
|1.000
|7.13
|Sherry
|2
|0-1
|7.3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|4.91
|1.227
|5.90
|Perranoski
|3
|1-0
|3.0
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6.00
|2.667
|1.30
|Bullpen
|7
|1-1
|12.7
|17
|10
|7
|2
|8
|4.97
|1.500
|4.92
|Totals
|13
|3-3
|54.3
|61
|27
|22
|12
|51
|3.64
|1.344
|2.80
The week ahead
The Dodgers run the Felix Mantilla gauntlet, finishing off the road trip with three games in Milwaukee followed by four games next weekend in New York.
