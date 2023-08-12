1963 Dodgers Week 18: Don Drysdale completes what he starts

Our look back at the 1963 Dodgers finds them on a road trip, where they split six games against the Cubs and Reds.

The Dodgers narrowly missed a sweep at Wrigley Field, when Ron Santo hit a walk-off home run Thursday off Larry Sherry, working in his sixth inning of relief.

The .500 week saw the Dodgers drop a game off their lead, but still remain in first place in the National League, 3½ games up on San Francisco.

Batter of the week

Maury Wills hit a robust .478, including a four-hit game in Chicago and two three-hit games in Cincinnati. He’s back up to .299 on the season after a recent slump.

Honorable mention goes to Frank Howard, who slammed two home runs and hit .429, but also batted nine fewer times than Wills.

Pitcher of the week

Don Drysdale had two of the Dodgers’ three wins with complete games on Tuesday in Chicago and Saturday in Cincinnati. He allowed three runs to the Reds but also struck out 13, and was backed up 10 runs from the Dodgers offense. The 13 strikeouts are one shy of Drysdale’s career high.

Week 18 results

3-3 record

29 runs scored (4.83 per game)

27 runs allowed (4.50 per game)

.533 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

69-46-1 record

459 runs scored (3.96 per game)

405 runs allowed (3.49 per game)

.557 pythagorean win percentage (64-51)

Game results

1963 Week 18 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Howard 14 2 6 0 2 6 0 0 16 0.429 0.438 0.857 1.295 Wills 23 4 11 3 0 4 1 2 25 0.478 0.520 0.609 1.129 Fairly 19 2 5 1 2 4 0 0 19 0.263 0.263 0.632 0.895 Ferrara 15 1 3 0 1 1 0 2 18 0.200 0.333 0.400 0.733 Gilliam 23 2 7 1 0 4 1 3 28 0.304 0.370 0.348 0.718 T.Davis 27 5 6 1 2 4 1 0 27 0.222 0.222 0.481 0.704 Roseboro 18 2 5 1 0 1 0 0 18 0.278 0.278 0.333 0.611 Breeding 21 4 5 0 0 1 0 0 22 0.238 0.238 0.238 0.476 Starters 160 22 48 7 7 25 3 7 173 0.300 0.333 0.475 0.808 Skowron 9 1 3 0 1 1 0 0 9 0.333 0.333 0.667 1.000 W.Davis 9 2 3 2 0 0 1 1 11 0.333 0.400 0.556 0.956 Moon 13 1 3 1 0 2 0 0 15 0.231 0.214 0.308 0.522 Tracewski 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.250 0.250 0.250 0.500 Camilli 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.143 0.143 0.143 0.286 Walls 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bench 43 6 11 3 1 3 1 1 48 0.256 0.267 0.395 0.662 Pitchers 17 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 19 0.118 0.167 0.118 0.284 Offense 220 29 61 10 8 28 4 8 240 0.277 0.308 0.432 0.740

1963 Week 18 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Drysdale 2 2-0 18.0 14 4 4 2 19 2.00 0.889 1.57 Podres 1 0-1 5.0 7 4 2 2 5 3.60 1.800 1.83 Koufax 2 0-1 14.7 16 6 6 4 15 3.68 1.364 2.97 Miller 1 0-0 4.0 7 3 3 2 4 6.75 2.250 2.13 Starters 6 2-2 41.7 44 17 15 10 43 3.24 1.296 2.15 Rowe 1 0-0 0.3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.000 2.63 Calmus 1 0-0 2.0 2 1 1 0 2 4.50 1.000 7.13 Sherry 2 0-1 7.3 8 4 4 1 4 4.91 1.227 5.90 Perranoski 3 1-0 3.0 7 5 2 1 2 6.00 2.667 1.30 Bullpen 7 1-1 12.7 17 10 7 2 8 4.97 1.500 4.92 Totals 13 3-3 54.3 61 27 22 12 51 3.64 1.344 2.80

The week ahead

The Dodgers run the Felix Mantilla gauntlet, finishing off the road trip with three games in Milwaukee followed by four games next weekend in New York.