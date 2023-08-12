August 12: Dodgers 4, Rockies 1

Tony Gonsolin struck out six in six strong innings, and the Dodgers hit three home runs to beat the Rockies on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 12
Gonsolin finds his way, Dodgers overpower Rockies
Tony Gonsolin pitched six strong innings in his best start since June, and was backed by three Dodgers home runs in a win over the Rockies on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 12
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VIII chat
The Dodgers battle the Rockies on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 12
Almonte on IL with knee sprain, González back in bullpen
The Dodgers placed pitcher Yency Almonte on the 15-day injured list with a right knee sprain, and recalled left-hander Victor González from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
August 11
Dodgers on Deck: August 12 vs. Rockies
The Dodgers take on the Rockies on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound for Los Angeles.
August 10
Dodgers vs. Rockies series info
The Dodgers are back home to play the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series beginning Thursday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.