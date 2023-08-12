Dodger minors: Kendall Williams, Gavin Stone, Michael Busch

Two Dodgers full-season affiliates won their games on Friday behind solid pitching. Rancho Cucamonga was the one affiliate to drop their game while Great Lakes will play two on Saturday, weather permitting

Player of the day

Kendall Williams made his first home start for his third Dodger minor league team this season and had a very good night in Tulsa. Williams had started seven games at Great Lakes and was promoted recently to Tulsa.

Williams pitched six innings and allowed three hits. He also stuck out seven.

What a night for Kendall Williams during his debut at ONEOK Field!



6 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 ER | 0 BB | 7 K pic.twitter.com/P9DopeIY48 — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 12, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers scored all of their runs on five solo home runs that led to their 5-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners).

Justin Yurchak hit his fourth home run of the season.

Tacoma pitcher Kyle Hart had not allowed a home run to a left-handed batter all season.



Until he faced Justin Yurchak, that is. pic.twitter.com/ehu09sY0VV — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 12, 2023

Ryan Ward now has 17 home runs.

Last night Ryan Ward hit a game-tying homer in the 6th inning.



Tonight, he does it in the 7th inning. pic.twitter.com/q38kMAaNB3 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 12, 2023

This was only Bryson Brigman’s second home run of the year.

And on the very next pitch, the Dodgers have the lead!



Bryson Brigman makes it back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/kJWlIdlOUs — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 12, 2023

Michael Busch loves the Northwest, Busch now has 23 home runs this season.

Is it fair?



You betcha!



Michael Busch hits his fourth homer of the series and 10th in his last 17 games! pic.twitter.com/X3rFCWY2bh — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 12, 2023

And David Freitas hit his third home run of the year to cap the scoring.

The home run barrage continues!



David Freitas makes it #5 for the Dodgers tonight! pic.twitter.com/e6SVbmFBI1 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 12, 2023

Gavin Stone had an eventful start, pitching six innings and allowing two runs, one earned, and three hits. Stone walked five and struck out seven.

Wander Suero recorded his 13th save for Oklahoma City for their 73rd win of the year.

Double-A Tulsa

A early three-run lead proved to be more than enough as the Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs) 5-1 on Friday at Tulsa. Kendall Williams had the impressive start, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out seven.

Kevin Gowdy followed with two scoreless innings leaving Ricky Vanasco to finish up leading by five runs. That is when things got interesting for the Sod Poodles.

Two walks and an error loaded the bases with no outs. Vanasco would then get a strikeout but would follow that with a run-scoring walk. With the tying run at the plate, Vanasco would finish this non-immaculate inning by striking out the next two hitters and the Drillers got the win.

High-A Great Lakes

The game between Great Lakes and West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) was postponed due to inclement weather. They have scheduled a doubleheader today and will have the scheduled Friday starting pitchers make their starts in the first game.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Two runs in the ninth inning were not enough as the Quakes lost again to the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels). Trailing by five, Wilman Diaz continued his hot hitting with a two-run homer making the final score 5-2 in favor of the 66ers.

Quakes’ Jared Karros allowed two runs, one earned and struck out seven in his four-inning start. The winning blow was hit by 66ers Alberto Rios who hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

Transactions

Triple-A: Oklahoma City placed catcher Hunter Feduccia on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 10, 2023.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule