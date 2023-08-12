Dodgers place Yency Almonte on injured list, recall Victor González from Triple-A

Dodgers right-hander Yency Almonte was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with a right knee sprain, after leaving Friday night’s game against the Rockies in the ninth inning.

With two outs in the ninth, Almonte’s cleat got caught in a hole on the mound and he said it felt like he hyperextended his knee. Only two strikes from closing out a 6-1 victory, Almonte tried to pitch through it but only got through two more pitches before he was removed from the game.

Afterward, both Almonte and Dave Roberts said an injured list stint was likely.

“Maybe it’s just a sprain,” Almonte said Friday night. “Hopefully that’s all it is.”

As of now, MRI results are pending.

Got an MRI this morning. Said he’s still waiting to be told results — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) August 12, 2023

The Dodgers recalled left-hander Victor González to fill the vacancy in the bullpen. He was active for the two games against the Diamondbacks in Phoenix earlier in the week before getting optioned Thursday when Clayton Kershaw was activated off the injured list.

González in 25 games in the majors this season has a 5.32 ERA and 4.00 xERA, with 22 strikeouts and seven walks in 23⅔ innings. He last pitched last Sunday, throwing a scoreless inning for Oklahoma City.