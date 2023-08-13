August 13: Dodgers 8, Rockies 3

Julio Urías tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, and Miguel Rojas homered and drove in four runs in the Dodgers’ win over the Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
August 13
Julio Urías K’s 12 to finish Dodgers sweep of Rockies
Julio Urías tied his career high with 12 strikeouts and pitched seven strong innings, finishing off the Dodgers’ four-game sweep of the Rockies on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
August 13
Joe Kelly on injured list with forearm inflammation
Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation.
August 13
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game IX chat
The Dodgers finish off a weekend series against the Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
August 12
Dodgers on Deck: August 13 vs. Rockies
The Dodgers finish of a weekend series against the Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. Julio Urías is on the mound.
August 10
Dodgers vs. Rockies series info
The Dodgers are back home to play the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series beginning Thursday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.