Dodgers on Deck: August 15 vs. Brewers

A pair of first-place National League teams meet at Dodger Stadium, with the Dodgers hosting the Brewers in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Bobby Miller is coming off the longest start of the season, pitching into the seventh inning against the Diamondbacks in Arizona. He didn’t retire either of the two batters he faced in that final frame, but still allowed no runs in the game, a nice bounce back directly after the shortest start of his major league career (3... innings) on August 4 in San Diego.

The Dodgers rookie right-hander has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last five starts, with a 2.84 ERA in 25... innings.

The Brewers come to Los Angeles having won their last two series, and sit atop the National League Central, looking to return to the postseason after making the playoffs four straight seasons (2018-21).

Milwaukee has not yet announced their rotation for the series at Dodger Stadium, and with off days Monday and last Thursday can shuffle their starting pitchers if they so choose. If the Brewers stay in order, left-hander Wade Miley would be in line to start on Tuesday night.

Game info