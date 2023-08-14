Dodgers vs. Brewers series info, TV times & pitching matchups

Two of the three National League division leaders face off for three games at Dodger Stadium, with the Dodgers and Brewers beginning their series on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Both teams are coming off weekend sweeps of disappointing teams. The Dodgers completed their second-ever four-game sweep of the Rockies, and have won eight games in a row and 12 of their last 13. Milwaukee swept the White Sox in Chicago and have won five of their last six games.

The Brewers lead the NL Central by 3½ games over the Cubs, while the Dodgers hold an 8½-game advantage over San Francisco in the NL West.

This is the second meeting of the year between these two teams. The Dodgers took two of three games in Milwaukee from May 8-10. Only two of the six starting pitchers from that series will pitch this week in Los Angeles. Clayton Kershaw struck out eight in seven innings, allowing only one run on May 10, beating Wade Miley, who allowed seven runs in five innings. Those two match up again on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Dodgers vs. Brewers schedule

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Adrian Houser

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Wade Miley (L)

SportsNet LA

Thursday, 7:10 p.m.

Lance Lynn vs. Corbin Burnes

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)