Dodgers notes: Hyun-seok Jang, Ryan Pepiot, Fernando Valenzuela, Kenley Jansen

Newly signed Dodgers pitcher Hyun-seok Jang was formally introduced at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea on Monday, which provided a glimpse into what plans the team has for its new 19-year-old pitcher.

Jang was considered to be the top prospect in the upcoming Korean Baseball Organization draft, but the right-hander decided to instead try his talents in Major League Baseball, eventually. The Dodgers signed Jang to a $900,000 bonus on August 8 after trading two minor league pitchers to the White Sox for international slot bonus space to clear room in order to sign the right-hander.

Jee-ho Yoo covered the press conference for Yonhap, and recapped the day with a number of articles.

장현석 선수, 다저스에 온걸 환영합니다. 화이팅!⁣

Welcome to the Dodgers, Hyun-Seok Jang! pic.twitter.com/rEuckiRAbW — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 15, 2023

Dodgers director of Pacific Rim scouting John Deeble was present at Monday’s press conference, and told Yoo at Yonhap that the organization hopes to have Jang at Camleback Ranch in early February for a pitchers camp, a month before his 20th birthday.

From Yoo:

“He’ll start out in spring training. His ability will determine where he goes. There’s a chance he may jump Rookie ball. That hasn’t been even discussed yet,” Deeble said of Jang’s immediate future in the Dodgers system. “We need to get him over and get him evaluated. The one thing that we want to make sure is he’s in the best possible shape he can be before we push him up to higher levels.”

