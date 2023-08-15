August 15: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2

Bobby Miller retired 18 batters in a row, the Dodgers rallied for five runs in the sixth inning, then Ryan Yarbrough got a three-inning save to beat the Brewers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 13, 2023, 12:46pm PDT
August 16
Ryan Yarbrough nets 3-inning save: ‘It’s a huge lift for all of us’
A closer look at Ryan Yarbrough’s three-inning save to close out the Dodgers’ win over the Brewers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 15
August 15
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game IV chat
The Dodgers battle the Brewers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
August 15
Shelby Miller shifts minors rehab to Triple-A
Dodgers pitcher Shelby Miller shifted his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A as he works his way back from a herniated disc in his neck.
August 15
J.D. Martinez back in Dodgers lineup
J.D. Martinez is back in the Dodgers lineup at designated hitter after missing the last week with tightness in his hamstring and groin.
August 15
Dodgers call up Gus Varland from Triple-A
The Dodgers called up right-handed pitcher Gus Varland from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and transferred outfielder Jake Marisnick to the 60-day injured list.
August 14
Dodgers vs. Brewers series info
The Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series beginning Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
August 13
Dodgers on Deck: August 15 vs. Brewers
The Dodgers open up a three-game series against the Brewers at Dodger Stadium, with Bobby Miller on the mound Tuesday night in Los Angeles.