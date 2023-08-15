 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers

August 15: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
Bobby Miller retired 18 batters in a row, the Dodgers rallied for five runs in the sixth inning, then Ryan Yarbrough got a three-inning save to beat the Brewers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

8 Total Updates Since
Aug 13, 2023, 12:46pm PDT