Dodgers on Deck: August 16 vs. Brewers

The Dodgers continue their series against the Brewers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, with Clayton Kershaw making his second start since returning from the injured list after missing six weeks with left shoulder soreness.

Kershaw allowed one run in five innings last Thursday against the Rockies, in his first game action in 44 days. His ramp up back into the Dodgers rotation included two simulated games, topping out at four innings. Now a little more stretched out, he could be back to a more normal workload, if not this time out then perhaps soon.

“Getting through five is good, and hopefully the leash keeps getting longer as we go, and get back to normal,” Kershaw said last Thursday.

Wade Miley starts for the Brewers, having allowed only two runs in 16 innings over his last three starts. But his hot streak extends back further than that, allowing only eight runs in 36 innings over his last seven starts, dating back to June 17.

The left-hander has also spent two long stretches on the injured list this season, missing a month with a lat strain in May and June, then missing the final three weeks of July with left elbow discomfort. This is Miley’s third start since returning from the IL.

Game info