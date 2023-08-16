Dodgers minors: Thayron Liranzo, Nick Frasso, Tyler Cyr

All four Dodgers minor league affiliates are on the road this week.

Player of the day

Thayron Liranzo doubled twice and homered for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, driving in three runs and continuing his stellar season.

The 20-year-old switch-hitting catcher, who was playing first base on Tuesday, leads the California League with 20 home runs, and he’s second in the circuit with a .556 slugging percentage.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but that lead was gone by the third inning in a loss to the Salt Lake Bees (Angels).

The top of the lineup drove OKC’s offense in this one. Drew Avans doubled, singled, and scored twice. Miguel Vargas had four hits, including a double. Michael Busch reached base four times with two hits and two walks. Catcher David Freitas hit a grand slam.

Mike Montgomery gave up seven runs in his five innings to take the loss.

Rehabber Tyler Cyr struck out two in a perfect sixth inning.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers scored in four different innings and pulled away late to beat the Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers).

Yusniel Díaz doubled, singled, walked, drove in three runs and scored two. He’s hitting .422 (19-for-45) in August. Jorbit Vivas tripled home a run, doubled, walked, and scored twice.

Imanol Vargas doubled in two and also singled, his fifth game in the last seven with multiple runs batted in.

Nick Frasso is getting more leash in August, pitching five innings for the second time in three starts this month, his fifth time this season allowed to pitch that long. He struck out five on Tuesday and allowed only one run. It came on a home run by Jax Biggers, which is the perfect name for someone to hit a home run.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons fell just short in a one-run loss the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s). Maddux Bruns allowed four runs, three of them coming in his fifth and final inning, including a two-run home run.

Kenneth Betancourt started in left field on Tuesday, his fifth start in the outfield this season across three levels, compared to 67 starts in the infield. He hit a three-run double in the first inning that gave Great Lakes an early lead.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell also doubled in a run and scored in the eighth inning for the Loons.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Liranzo homered in the second inning, but he also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning, setting the tone in the Quakes’ win over the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs).

Left fielder Luis Rodriguez had two singles and drove in a run.

Starter Roque Gutierrez allowed only an unearned run in his four innings, with four strikeouts.

Transactions

Triple-A: Right-hander Gus Varland was called up to the Dodgers. Tyler Cyr shifted his minor league rehab assignment to Oklahoma City. Shelby Miller, who pitched three games in the Arizona Complex League on his rehab assignment, is also with Oklahoma City.

Double-A: Right-hander Jake Pilarski was activated from the injured list after missing six weeks.

High-A: Outfielder Chris Newell was activated from the injured list after missing 14 games. Catcher/cornerman Jorge Puerta was placed on the 7-day IL just five days after getting promoted to Great Lakes.

Coaching: BYU hired Adam Law as an assistant baseball coach on Tuesday. Law was a roving coach for the Dodgers since 2019, mostly recently as a mental performance coach. Law also played six years in the minors as an infielder, including the first three of which (2013-15) with the Dodgers, who drafted him in the 12th round out of BYU in 2013.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule