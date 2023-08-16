 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Dontrelle Willis

By Jacob Macofsky
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have led the offensive charge all season for the Dodgers, and their production is soaring the two former MVPs into the record books. What both superstars have done this season at the top two spots of the lineup compared to the 3-9 spots, their ability to carry the weight of the lineup by a wide margin is historically excellent.

Freeman and Betts are the first teammates in Dodgers history to record 60+ extra base hits through their first 110 games in nearly a century. Their combined .970 OPS compared to the rest of the lineup’s combined .740 OPS is the largest margin in baseball history, with their 230 point lineup gap being 36 points wider than that of last year’s Angels lineup. The combined 150 OPS+ between the two is tied for the highest clip with 1976 Big Red Machine that won their second consecutive World Series championship.

Mark Petriello of MLB.com analyzes the historical impact Betts and Freeman have made this season, noting that their production at the top of the lineup is an unprecedented feat:

“But in a baseball world where depth is viewed as increasingly vital, it’s the pair of superstars here who are all but forcing the team to perhaps its most surprising great season of the decade-plus run it’s still on... No pair of hitters have carried the lineup in the way Betts and Freeman have, not quite like this.”

Betts and Freeman have also been mentioned as two candidates in the running for National League MVP, alongside Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson (leader in home runs and RBI in baseball) of the Atlanta Braves. Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register weighs in on the MVP race, adding manager Dave Roberts’ thoughts on the close-knit race:

“I think all four of those guys are MVP-viable candidates,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the race among Acuña, Freeman, Olson and Betts. “There’s no wrong answer. I’m obviously biased towards our guys because I see them every day and I see the impact they have on our ballclub.”

