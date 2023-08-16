Dodgers on Deck: August 17 vs. Brewers

The Dodgers and Brewers finish off their series between two National League first-place teams on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Lance Lynn starts the series finale for the Dodgers, looking to extend his winning streak to four since joining his new team. The veteran right-hander has a 2.00 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 18 innings in his first three starts since getting acquired from the White Sox. He lasted seven and six innings in his first two starts. He was limited to five innings last Friday due to a high pitch count, but only allowed one unearned run and struck out nine.

The Dodgers are slated to face the last two NL Cy Young Award winners on back to back days, with 2021 winner Corbin Burnes starting for Milwaukee on Thursday, followed by 2022 winner Sandy Alcantara on Friday when the Marlins come to Los Angeles.

Burnes was slumping to start the season, ending June with a 4.10 ERA, but then he ripped off seven straight starts allowing two or fewer runs before the White Sox got him for five runs last Friday.

