Dodgers vs. Brewers Game VI chat

Dodgers go for the sweep of the Brewers on Thursday night.

This will not come as a surprise, but J.D. Martinez was scratched from the Dodgers lineup again, this time announced as groin tightness. Will Smith is the designated hitter for Los Angeles.

Updated lineup:



Betts 2B

Freeman 1B

Peralta LF

Smith DH

Muncy 3B

Heyward RF

Outman CF

Hernández SS

Barnes C

Lynn P https://t.co/Fl7mc5QZCB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 18, 2023

Game info