Dodgers vs. Brewers Game VI chat

Dodgers go for the sweep of the Brewers on Thursday night.
This will not come as a surprise, but J.D. Martinez was scratched from the Dodgers lineup again, this time announced as groin tightness. Will Smith is the designated hitter for Los Angeles.
One more game on the West Coast.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 17, 2023
Updated lineup:— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 18, 2023
Betts 2B
Freeman 1B
Peralta LF
Smith DH
Muncy 3B
Heyward RF
Outman CF
Hernández SS
Barnes C
Lynn P https://t.co/Fl7mc5QZCB
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
