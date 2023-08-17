 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game VI chat

By Eric Stephen Updated
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers go for the sweep of the Brewers on Thursday night.

This will not come as a surprise, but J.D. Martinez was scratched from the Dodgers lineup again, this time announced as groin tightness. Will Smith is the designated hitter for Los Angeles.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Brewers
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

