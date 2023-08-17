August 17: Dodgers 1, Brewers 0

After seven innings of scoreless brilliance from pitchers Lance Lynn and Corbin Burnes, Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes hit his first home run of the season to beat the Brewers on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 14, 2023, 5:01am PDT
August 17
Dodgers win over Brewers was battery-powered
August 17
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game VI chat
The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
August 17
J.D. Martinez scratched again, with groin tightness
For the fourth time in under four weeks, Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez was scratched from the lineup, still dealing with tightness in his groin and hamstring which has limited him to playing only nine of the last 23 games.
August 16
Dodgers on Deck: August 17 vs. Brewers
Lance Lynn and the Dodgers face Corbin Burnes and the Brewers in Thursday night’s series finale at Dodger Stadium.
August 14
Dodgers vs. Brewers series info
The Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series beginning Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.