MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

August 17: Dodgers 1, Brewers 0

11 wins in a row for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
After seven innings of scoreless brilliance from pitchers Lance Lynn and Corbin Burnes, Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes hit his first home run of the season to beat the Brewers on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Aug 14, 2023, 5:01am PDT