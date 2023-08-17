Dodgers minors: Robbie Peto, Diego Cartaya, Michael Busch

A recap of Wednesday night in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

Robbie Peto piggybacked after starter Ben Casparius on Wednesday for Double-A Tulsa, with each tossing three innings. Peto struck out five and didn’t allow a run to earn the win.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Using a bullpen game, Oklahoma City was down 5-0 by the third inning in a loss to the Salt Lake Bees (Angels).

Shelby Miller’s first rehab game against advanced competition didn’t go so hot, allowing a walk and two home runs in a three-run third inning. He also struck out two and got seven swinging strikes in his 26 pitches.

Michael Busch doubled home a run and David Freitas singled home Busch in the sixth inning for OKC’s only two runs of the night.

Alec Gamboa struck out four of his six batters faced in his two perfect innings, lowering his Triple-A ERA to 2.16 with 27 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Double-A Tulsa

Jorbit Vivas singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of a game the Drillers never trailed, beating the Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers). The hit by Vivas was off Trevor Hauver, but the run (and the loss) was charged to old friend Danny Duffy, who walked Ismael Alcantara to open the inning.

For insurance in the eighth inning, Diego Cartaya hit his fourth home run in his last eight games, and third baseman Luis Yanel Diaz hit his first home run since joining Tulsa a week ago.

First AA home run for Luis Diaz pic.twitter.com/u9spPPMntp — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 17, 2023

High-A Great Lakes

An eighth-inning run off Lucas Wepf broke a tie in the Loons’ loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s).

Chris Alleyne homered and had two hits in his second day back from the injured list. Damon Keith had two hits and a walk, scored a run and drove in another.

Starter Hyun-il Choi struck out four in his five innings, allowing a pair of runs.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and couldn’t quite catch up in a one-run loss to the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs).

Visalia DH Gavin Conticello hit a two-run home run off starter Christian Romero, who struck out six in his five innings. Conticello singled home another run in the fifth, which was all the offense for Visalia.

Center fielder Dylan Campbell, the Dodgers’ supplemental fourth-round pick this year out of Texas, doubled and singled for Rancho Cucamonga for his first professional multi-hit game. He also stole a base for the second straight game.

Wednesday scores

Thursday schedule