Dodgers notes: Bobby Miller, Miguel Rojas, NL MVP race

Catching up on a few Dodgers notes from the last few days.

Bobby Miller was great on Tuesday, retiring 18 batters in a row to get through six innings allowing only one run, but was pulled after only 74 pitches. Part of that was that Miller is starting again on Sunday on four days rest, instead of the five days rest he had going into Tuesday.

Another consideration is that Miller is up to 89⅔ innings this season between the majors and Triple-A. He’s going to surpass last year’s 112⅓ innings, but the question is by how much, with maybe eight regular season starts remaining plus the playoffs.

For now, the Dodgers don’t plan to skip Miller in the rotation for any type of reset, but instead will buy an inning here and there, like on Tuesday, for instance. Dave Roberts talked about Miller’s workload on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more, read Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register and Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic.

Links

Miguel Rojas homered again on Wednesday, and has driven in seven runs in the last three games. In August, the only Dodger with more home runs (three) and RBI (11) than Rojas is Mookie Betts. But on Tuesday night, Rojas had his car broken into in Los Angeles while out to a postgame dinner with his family. The Los Angeles Daily News has more.

The Dodgers’ 14 wins in their first 15 games in August has been fueled by the starting rotation.

The National League MVP is a four-player race between two Dodgers (Betts, Freddie Freeman) and two Braves (Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson), writes J.P. Hoornstra at the Orange County Register.