Dodgers on Deck: August 18 vs. Marlins

The Dodgers’ longest homestand of the season (10 games) concludes with a weekend series against the Marlins, beginning Friday night with Tony Gonsolin on the mound against Sandy Alcantara for Miami.

Dodgers pitching has fueled a red-hot August, including 10 straight wins through Wednesday night, including allowing only nine runs in the first six games of the homestand.

That included a bounce-back start from Gonsolin last Saturday against the Rockies. He allowed a home run on the first pitch of the game, then mostly nothing else through six innings.

Alcantara, who won the National League Cy Young Award last year, was the only pitcher in baseball to pitch at least 200 innings in both 2021 and 2022. This year, Alcantara is second in the National League with 158⅓ innings, averaging an MLB-high 6.60 innings. per start. In his last four starts he has a 1.69 ERA, including two complete games and an eight-inning start in that span.

Game info