Dodgers vs. Marlins series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Marlins have packed in both of their regular season meetings this year into a three-week span. The first matchup comes this weekend at Dodger Stadium, beginning Friday night in Los Angeles.

The two teams meet again from September 5-7 at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The Marlins come to town this weekend with a tenuous hold on a wild card spot, thanks to dropping 20 of 30 games since the All-Star break. Miami is in a virtual tie with the Reds and Cubs for the third and final wild card spot, with all three teams four games above .500.

In Los Angeles, the Dodgers have won 12 of their last 16 games against the Marlins, dating back to 2017. They haven’t lost a home series to the Marlins since 2018, winning eight of nine games against them since at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Marlins schedule

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Sandy Alcantara

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Eury Pérez

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Braxton Garrett (L)

SportsNet LA