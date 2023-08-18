Dodgers minors: Alex Freeland, Gavin Stone, Jared Karros

High-A Great Lakes was the only winner among the four Dodgers minor league affiliates on Thursday.

Player of the day

Great Lakes shortstop Alex Freeland singled in his first three at-bats and scored two runs on Thursday night. He also walked for a third straight game, and started a double play in the eighth inning that squashed a potential rally in a two-run game.

Freeland in the series has six hits in three games and has reached base nine times.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Keegan Curtis allowed five runs in a sixth inning that turned the game around in Oklahoma City’s loss to the Salt Lake Bees (Angels). Curtis faced eight batters in the inning and got one out. He allowed three doubles, two singles, and two walks.

Gavin Stone struck out eight in his five innings, giving him 25 strikeouts in 17 innings over his last three starts. Stone allowed three runs on Thursday, two of which came in the fifth inning to tie the game.

David Freitas and Pat Valaika homered for Oklahoma City in the loss.

Double-A Tulsa

Down two in the ninth, the Drillers’ rally fell just short in a loss to the Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers).

Kendall Williams allowed two runs in his 4⅔ innings, which was one more run than he allowed in his first two Double-A starts combined. Williams struck out six. walked four, and got stuck with the hard-luck loss.

Kody Hoese homered in the second inning for the first run of the game, part of a two-hit night.

Luis Yanel Diaz doubled with one out in the ninth, then scored one out later on a single by Ismael Alcantara to get Tulsa within a run. But that was as close as they got.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons built a 5-0 lead and held on to beat the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s).

Third time was the charm for Peter Heubeck, who allowed 11 runs in three innings in his first two High-A starts, including giving up 10 runs before recording his second out in the Midwest League. But on Thursday he didn’t allow a run until a solo homer in the fourth inning. Heubeck also allowed one more run that inning with a fly-ball double, wild pitch, and sacrifice fly. Heubeck struck out four and walked one in his four innings.

The bullpen followed with five pitchers throwing one inning each, allowing one run in total. Left-hander Christian Suarez struck out all three batters he faced in the fifth.

Left fielder Nick Biddison drove in a pair of runs for Great Lakes. Kenneth Betancourt, playing third base, had two hits. All 10 Loons hits were singles.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Jared Karros pitched five scoreless innings, but the Vasalia Rawhide (D-backs) scored three runs against the bullpen to beat the Quakes.

Karros struck out four and walked two in his five innings, which matched his longest outing of his first professional season. working around four singles. Karros also lasted five innings on June 15 and June 28.

Kelvin Ramirez allowed two runs (one earned) in the seventh, his second inning of the night. Garrett McDaniels pitched a scoreless eighth, but allowed a double in the ninth and was pulled with two outs. Reynaldo Yean allowed a walk-off single on his third pitch.

Both Rancho Cucamonga runs were driven in by 2023 draft picks. Fifth-rounder Joe Vetrano singled home supplemental fourth-rounder Dylan Campbell in the first inning, then Campbell had an RBI single in the sixth.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule