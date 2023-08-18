Dodgers notes: Walker Buehler, 11-game win streak, prospect rankings

The Dodgers had seven players win the Rookie of the Year award since the 1992 season, yet only one pitcher— Hideo Nomo in 1995— received such honors. Walker Buehler, who himself finished third in ROY voting back in 2018, feels that rookie pitchers should be more celebrated and acknowledged by introducing a “rookie Cy Young award.”

Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times writes about Buehler’s thoughts on the Rookie of the Year award where he hypothesizes the new award itself, paying homage to a Dodger legend:

“‘Starting pitchers get paid a lot of money. So what you’re saying is like, Oh, you aren’t as valuable as rookies but we’re still making the same money in the end. I just don’t buy that. For me, it should be a consideration... Let’s have a Fernando Valenzuela Award, the best rookie pitcher ever,’ he said.”

Valenzuela is still the only pitcher in the history of Major League Baseball to win both the ROY and the Cy Young award in the same season. Since the 1981 season, the only pitchers who have finished within the top three of Cy Young voting while winning ROY were Dwight Gooden of the New York Mets in 1984 and the late José Fernández of the Miami Marlins in 2013.

