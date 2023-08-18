 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers on Deck: August 19 vs. Marlins doubleheader

By Eric Stephen Updated
Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Saturday will be a lot busier at Dodger Stadium, with two games between the Dodgers and Marlins instead of one. With Hurricane Hilary set to hit California imminently, Sunday games were postponed in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Anaheim, with split doubleheaders set for Saturday.

Game 1 on Saturday starts at 12:10 p.m., with Game 2 starts at 6:10 p.m.

Both the Dodgers and Marlins will be allowed to carry a 27th player for the doubleheader. That figures to be Ryan Pepiot for Los Angeles, who is expected to figure into the pitching plans in the first game, which starts at 12 p.m.

We have reached the point of a Dodgers winning streak that every single starting pitcher is coming off of a stellar start. That’s especially true for Julio Urías on Saturday against the Marlins, six days after tying a career high with 12 strikeouts in seven innings against the Rockies.

That eight-run clunker in Baltimore on July 19 is pretty far in the rearview mirror at this point for Urías, who has a 2.25 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 24 innings over his four starts since.

In his first career start against the Marlins, in 2017, then-20-year-old Urías allowed seven runs while recording only seven outs, striking out none in a loss. He’s started twice against Miami since, beating them with one-run outings in both 2021 (seven innings, with nine strikeouts) and 2022 (six innings, with seven strikeouts).

Marlins 20-year-old right-hander Eury Pérez will start the first game. He has impressed with a 3.19 ERA in his first 13 major league starts, with 73 strikeouts and 21 walks in 62 innings. Pérez was sent to the minors for a month for a reset (which could have service time implications, potentially avoiding Super 2 status after 2025), and since his return to the Marlins has allowed four runs in both starts, failing to complete five innings.

Left-hander Braxton Garrett starts the nightcap for Miami.

Saturday doubleheader info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Marlins
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 1 time: 12:10 p.m.
  • Game 2 time: 6:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

