Dodgers, Marlins will play doubleheader Saturday to avoid Hurricane Hilary on Sunday

As Hurricane Hilary reaches California this weekend, the first tropical storm in the state since 1939, the Dodgers and Marlins will not play their series finale on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Instead, the two teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday instead, with the first game at 12 p.m. and the second game at the regularly-scheduled time of 6:10 p.m.

The Dodgers weren’t alone in this. The Padres and Angels are also home this weekend, and all three series will conclude Saturday with a doubleheader, avoiding Sunday, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

Tickets for Sunday’s game at Dodger Stadium will be honored for the early game on Saturday. From the Dodgers:

“For those that can’t attend Saturday’s early game at the rescheduled time and bought their tickets directly from the Dodgers, there will be instructions sent to you next week on how to exchange your originally purchased ticket to a select future game this season.”

Having any sort of a weather-related schedule change is super rare in Los Angeles. The last rainout at Dodger Stadium was April 17, 2000 against the Astros. The Dodgers have played 1,871 home games at Dodger Stadium since that rainout, the major league record for avoiding a rainout.

How this affects the Dodgers pitching remains to be seen, but considering Bobby Miller was scheduled to start Sunday on four days rest, he’s basically unavailable to pitch in any length on Saturday. Ryan Yarbrough, who pitched a three-inning save following Miller on Tuesday, should be “online” as Dave Roberts likes to say, for Saturday in some capacity.

Teams can call up a 27th player for doubleheaders, so it’s likely the Dodgers will call up another pitcher on Saturday to provide coverage. It sure seems like Ryan Pepiot, who took a perfect game into the seventh inning in Tacoma in Triple-A last Sunday, would be a good choice, considering he’ll be on five days of rest.