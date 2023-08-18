Dodgers vs. Marlins Game I chat

The Dodgers (74-46) take on the Marlins (63-59) for the first game of a three-game series Friday night at Dodger Stadium. With Hurricane Hilary looming, Sunday’s game between the Dodgers and Marlins has been moved to Saturday for a split doubleheader.

Tony Gonsolin (8-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.144 WHIP) looks to continue the starting pitching rotation’s dominant stretch for the Dodgers. The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (5-10, 4.09 ERA, 1.175 WHIP) to the hill for the series opener.

Lineups:

Game info