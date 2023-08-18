 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game I chat

By Stacie Wheeler
Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

The Dodgers (74-46) take on the Marlins (63-59) for the first game of a three-game series Friday night at Dodger Stadium. With Hurricane Hilary looming, Sunday’s game between the Dodgers and Marlins has been moved to Saturday for a split doubleheader.

Tony Gonsolin (8-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.144 WHIP) looks to continue the starting pitching rotation’s dominant stretch for the Dodgers. The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (5-10, 4.09 ERA, 1.175 WHIP) to the hill for the series opener.

Lineups:

Game info

  • Teams: Marlins at Dodgers
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

