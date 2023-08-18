Dodgers vs. Marlins Game I chat

The Dodgers (74-46) take on the Marlins (63-59) for the first game of a three-game series Friday night at Dodger Stadium. With Hurricane Hilary looming, Sunday’s game between the Dodgers and Marlins has been moved to Saturday for a split doubleheader.
Tony Gonsolin (8-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.144 WHIP) looks to continue the starting pitching rotation’s dominant stretch for the Dodgers. The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (5-10, 4.09 ERA, 1.175 WHIP) to the hill for the series opener.
Lineups:
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Marlins: pic.twitter.com/ifIa39BFTz— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 18, 2023
Los Angeles.— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 19, 2023
: @BallySportsFL, @BallyMarlins
: @FoxSports940, @radiomambi710
⏰: 10:10PM ET #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/JsMyQyCDNw
Game info
- Teams: Marlins at Dodgers
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...