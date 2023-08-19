 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

August 18: Marlins 11, Dodgers 3

LA’s win streak snapped at 11

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Eric Stephen
Tony Gonsolin allowed five home runs in the worst start of his career, allowing 10 runs while recording only 10 outs in the Dodgers’ blowout loss to the Marlins on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Aug 17, 2023, 6:46pm PDT