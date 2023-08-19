August 19 (Game 1): Dodgers 3, Marlins 1

Austin Barnes bunted home the tying run, and Mookie Betts singled home the two winning runs in the eighth inning, giving the Dodgers a comeback win over the Marlins on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 18, 2023, 6:39pm PDT
August 19
Dodgers rally in 8th inning to steal doubleheader opener
Mookie Betts hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Dodgers over the Marlins on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
August 19
Ryan Pepiot could remain in rotation after strong outing
Ryan Pepiot made his season debut for the Dodgers on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader, and could potentially get some starts in the rotation, filling in for an injured Tony Gonsolin.
August 19
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game II chat
The Dodgers take on the Marlins in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
August 19
Tony Gonsolin placed on IL, season likely over
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin was placed on the injured list with an elbow injury, officially right forearm inflammation per the team. An MRI will reveal the severity, but manager Dave Roberts said it’s unlikely Gonsolin will pitch again this season.
August 18
Dodgers on Deck: August 19 doubleheader vs. Marlins
The Dodgers battle the Marlins for two games on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, a doubleheader necessitated by Sunday’s game rescheduled ahead of time due to Hurricane Hilary in California.
August 18
Dodgers vs. Marlins series info
The Dodgers host the Miami Marlins in a three-game weekend series beginning Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
August 18
Dodgers-Marlins doubleheader Saturday to avoid hurricane Sunday
The Dodgers and Marlins will play a doubleheader Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, trying to avoid Hurricane Hilary, which is expected to hit California on Sunday.