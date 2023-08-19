 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Game One-Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

August 19 (Game 1): Dodgers 3, Marlins 1

Game 1 of a split doubleheader

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Austin Barnes bunted home the tying run, and Mookie Betts singled home the two winning runs in the eighth inning, giving the Dodgers a comeback win over the Marlins on Saturday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

7 Total Updates Since
Aug 18, 2023, 6:39pm PDT