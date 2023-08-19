 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Game Two-Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

August 19 (Game 2): Dodgers 3, Marlins 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Julio Urías pitched seven strong innings and Mookie Betts homered twice in the Dodgers second 3-1 win over the Marlins on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Aug 18, 2023, 6:39pm PDT