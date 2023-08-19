August 19 (Game 2): Dodgers 3, Marlins 1

Julio Urías pitched seven strong innings and Mookie Betts homered twice in the Dodgers second 3-1 win over the Marlins on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 18, 2023, 6:39pm PDT
August 19
Mookie Betts has a game fit for a King
Mookie Betts hit two home runs on Saturday night, backing Julio Urías’ seven strong innings in the Dodgers over the Marlins in the second game of a doubleheader at Dodger Stadium. After each home run, Betts traded salutes with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who was in attendance.
August 19
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game III chat
The Dodgers take on the Marlins in the second game of a split doubleheader on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 18
Dodgers on Deck: August 19 doubleheader vs. Marlins
The Dodgers battle the Marlins for two games on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, a doubleheader necessitated by Sunday’s game rescheduled ahead of time due to Hurricane Hilary in California.
August 18
Dodgers vs. Marlins series info
The Dodgers host the Miami Marlins in a three-game weekend series beginning Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
August 18
Dodgers-Marlins doubleheader Saturday to avoid hurricane Sunday
The Dodgers and Marlins will play a doubleheader Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, trying to avoid Hurricane Hilary, which is expected to hit California on Sunday.