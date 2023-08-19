Dodger minors: Landon Knack, Griffin Lockwood-Powell, Jesus Galiz

It was a very nice Friday for the Dodgers four full-season affiliates as they went four-for-four in winning their games.

Player of the day

Catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell had a historic game for the Loons on Friday. Lockwood-Powell capped off his cycle with a three-run homer in the ninth that gave the Loons the win.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell hits for the cycle!



The @Dodgers prospect collects five RBIs en route to the third cycle in @greatlakesloons history: pic.twitter.com/4GpLocpD5Q — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 19, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Jumping out to an early lead, Oklahoma City scored the first six runs and beat the Bees (Angels) 6-1 at Salt Lake City.

.Michael Busch got the scoring started with a two-run homer in the first inning.

One day after his impressive 39-game on-base streak ends, Michael Busch goes yard in his first at-bat tonight! pic.twitter.com/40CXR8nz2v — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 19, 2023

Busch is hitting .328./427./703 in August with six home runs and four doubles.

Miguel Vargas doubled and drove in one run and David Dahl had two hits.

On the mound, Landon Knack pitched seven innings for the first time at Oklahoma City and held the Bees in check on the night.

Let's give it up for Landon Knack!



7.0 IP

3 H

ER

3 BB

4 K pic.twitter.com/Qj72og6k4T — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 19, 2023

As Knack approaches crossing the 100 innings pitched in a season for the first time in his professional career, it will be something to watch as the regular season approaches September.

Double-A Tulsa

A six-run seventh inning would provide just enough for the Drillers to defeat the Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers) 12-10 on Friday.

Austin Gauthier got on base five times with three singles and two walks. Yusniel Diaz homered and Imanol Vargas doubled and scored twice.

River Ryan pitched five innings and gave three unearned runs and six hits. Ryan walked won and struck out four.

High-A Great Lakes

Down by two runs as they headed to the eighth inning, the Loons rallied, scoring a run in the eighth and then three runs in the ninth to beat the Lugnuts (A’s) 7-5 at Lansing.

Catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit for the cycle and his three-run homer provided the winning margin.

Kenneth Betancourt had three hits and Alex Freeland singled twice.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Three big innings provided the Quakes with all the runs they needed in their 14-4 win over the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). They scored four runs in the fourth inning and then five runs in both the seventh and eighth innings.

Rancho Cucamonga catcher Jesus Galiz was the star in the Quake’s big win on Friday. Galiz went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a double. Galiz scored three runs and drove in eight runs.

Along with Jesus Galiz’s big night, Josue De Paula had two hits and 2023 second-round draft pick Jake Gelof singled and scored twice.

Right-handed pitcher Chris Campos pitched four innings and recorded a season-high 8 strikeouts.

Transactions

Triple-A: Oklahoma City placed pitcher Matt Andriese on 7-day injured list retroactive to August 17, 2023; activated catcher Hunter Feduccia from 7-day injured list; pitcher Tanner Dodson assigned to Oklahoma City from Tulsa

on 7-day injured list retroactive to August 17, 2023; activated catcher from 7-day injured list; pitcher assigned to Oklahoma City from Tulsa Double-A: Tulsa activated catcher Wladimir Chalo

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga activated shortstop Jordan Thompson from 7-day injured list; transferred catcher Simon Reid to the Development List

Friday scores

Saturday schedule