Dodgers notes: Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Dave Roberts

This Saturday is suddenly more busy than we were expecting, what with the Dodgers playing the Marlins for two games instead of one, trying to get ahead of bad weather coming Sunday.

So we’ll keep this one brief with a few notes from the last few days.

Freddie Freeman’s baserunning was appreciated by Esteban Rivera at FanGraphs, including several specific GIFs of the Dodgers first baseman making astute decisions on the bases.

“There aren’t many runners in the league like Freeman; consistently making the right decisions on the basepaths is not easy!,” Rivera write. “But he makes it look simple and is as instinctive as they come out there, and it’s become one of my favorite trends to track throughout this season.”

Max Muncy’s defense has improved since the beginning of the season. He was below average by Defensive Runs Saved, Outs Above Average, and Total Zone Rating, and still is on the latter two. But thanks to stellar glove work since the All-Star Game, Muncy has clawed back to exactly average in DRS by being one of the best defenders in the sport for the last five weeks.

Most Defensive Runs Saved - Since All-Star Break

(All Players)



Johan Rojas 8

Patrick Bailey 7

Max Muncy 6

Freddy Fermin 6

Bobby Witt Jr. 6

Gary Sánchez 6 pic.twitter.com/PBgqMZmxFk — SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) August 18, 2023

Joe Posnanski in his newsletter wrote about the red-hot Dodgers, and manager Dave Roberts: