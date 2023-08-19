Dodgers on Deck: August 22 at Guardians

The Dodgers begin a six-game road trip with three games in Cleveland, and will face an old friend in Tuesday night’s series opener against the Guardians at Progressive Field.

Noah Syndergaard starts for Cleveland, just shy of four weeks after the right-hander was traded by the Dodgers in exchange for infielder Amed Rosario.

Syndergaard has a 5.06 ERA in four starts for the Guardians, and is still having trouble missing bats with just an 11.3-percent strikeout rate. The results in his starts have alternated, allowing one run twice and five earned runs twice.

Because of two off days ahead of the Cleveland series, one because of Hurricane Hilary forcing a schedule change this weekend at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers will have a fully-rested bullpen to open the series. They were contemplating keeping Clayton Kershaw on a five-day-rest schedule, which would have had him start Tuesday. But instead, they stayed in rotation order, with Bobby Miller starting Tuesday and Kershaw Wednesday.

Miller’s last two starts have been excellent. He pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning on August 9 in Arizona, then allowed a run but retired his final 18 batters faced last Tuesday against Milwaukee. The Dodgers haven’t yet felt the need to manage Miller’s workload, as his innings total this year (89⅔ between the majors and minors) approaches last year’s 112⅓ innings.

This is the Dodgers’ first trip to Cleveland since 2017.

Game info