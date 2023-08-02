Dodgers minors: Ryan Pepiot, Miguel Vargas, Jose Izarra

Tuesday was a rare four-loss night for the Dodgers four full-season affiliates, a group that even after the losses have a collective .593 win percentage this season.

Player of the day

Jose Izarra had two hits and walked twice, reaching base four times and drove in Rancho Cucamonga’s only run on Tuesday. Izarra has reached base in 12 straight games.

Izarra played second base on Tuesday, his 19th start at the position to go with 51 starts at shortstop, three starts at third base and twice in center field.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Miguel Vargas hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, but those were Oklahoma City’s only runs in a loss to the Round Rock Express (Rangers).

Ryan Pepiot had the longest of his four minor league rehab starts, pitching four innings and striking out four, allowing a solo home run.

Ryan Pepiot's fourth rehab start:



4.0 IP | 3 H | R | ER | BB | 4 K | HR



70 pitches/46 strikes



Only run on a leadoff homer. Retired 9 of final 10, with the only batter reaching on an error during that time.



IMHO, stuff seems fine. Command getting there. #Dodgers — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) August 2, 2023

Double-A Tulsa

Three runs in the first two innings off Ben Casparius was enough for Tulsa to drop the series opener to the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins). Casparius struck out four in his four innings.

Yusniel Díaz walked twice and doubled.

Diego Cartaya walked once in his four plate appearances, but behind the plate threw out two baserunners trying to steal second base.

High-A Great Lakes

A six-run fifth inning doomed the Loons in a road loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Starter Jerming Rosario allowed only one run in the first four innings, but stayed in to record one out in the fifth and allowed two more runs. He struck out five in his outing. Carlos De Los Santos finished out the frame but allowed four more runs.

Second baseman Kenneth Betancourt hit his first home run since getting promoted to High-A, part of a two-hit night.

Dalton Rushing was hitless in five at-bats with three strikeouts as designated hitter in his first game back since leaving last Thursday’s game after getting hurt in a play at the plate.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Izarra had half of the Quakes hits and drove home the only run in a one-run road loss to the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies).

Starter Chris Campos allowed a run in his 1⅓ innings but also walked four. Liam Doolan got Rancho Cucamonga through the fifth with his 3⅔ innings, striking out three while allowing a run.

Arizona Complex League

Dodgers second-round pick Jake Gelof hit his first professional home run, a three-run shot against Cleveland at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday. On the same night, his brother Zack Gelof, A’s second baseman, homered against Lance Lynn at Dodger Stadium.

From Martin Gallegos at MLB.com:

“I just got a text [that Jake homered], so I sent him a text,” Gelof said. “That is pretty cool. Not happy with getting the loss here, but I’m happy for him. … Getting here is a far way away. He’s just got to take it day by day and have fun doing it.”

Transactions

Triple-A: Veteran left-hander Ryan Sherriff, signed to a minor league deal last week, was placed on the development list by Oklahoma City. Pitcher Jake Reed and infielder Pat Valaika were both activated after about three weeks on the development list.

