Dodgers notes: Reviewing an atypical and disappointing trade deadline

The Dodgers had one major weakness they needed to concentrate on upgrading at the trade deadline: the starting rotation. While adding two right-handed platoon bats and finding pieces for the back end of the rotation and bullpen, the team ultimately failed on executing a trade that would’ve netted them a high-quality starting pitcher.

The Dodgers were reportedly linked to starters Justin Verlander and Eduardo Rodriguez a mere 24 hours before the deadline struck, and within that time, the Dodgers couldn’t haul in either player. The Dodgers did have a deal in place with the Tigers to acquire Rodriguez, but the lefty elected to use his no-trade clause to diminish any chance of a deal coming to fruition.

The Dodgers managed to squeak in a last-minute trade for Royals’ swingman Ryan Yarbrough as a consolation move, but they swung and miss on an opportunity to secure an ace level arm to headline the rotation. A team with a notorious reputation of buying large at the deadline to fill in the gaps in years past fell short of improving their biggest liability.

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times writes a column detailing the shortcomings the Dodgers faced in this year’s trade deadline, noting how the resistance to ship top prospects away hindered the ability of making a big splash:

“The Dodgers, meanwhile, held on to their top prospects, which is great for the future, but presently leaves them with a rotation that is not good enough to reach a World Series, and might not survive a round of the playoffs.”

