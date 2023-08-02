Dodgers on Deck: August 2 vs. A’s

The Dodgers got their series against the Oakland A’s started on the right foot, winning Tuesday night behind seven strong innings from Lance Lynn in his Los Angeles debut and a three-run double by fellow trade deadline acquisition Kiké Hernández.

Tony Gonsolin gets the start in the second game of the series on Wednesday night, looking to turn around a down season. Gonsolin had a 6.39 ERA — he was by no means alone in this regard in the Dodgers rotation — and over his last seven starts has allowed 29 runs in 36 innings.

Oakland is starting left-handers in all three games in this series, which means more playing time for right-handed batters like newcomers Hernández, Amed Rosario, plus Chris Taylor, who walked four times on Tuesday night. Hogan Harris takes the mound for the A’s, the rookie with a 6.07 ERA in 56... innings in 12 games, including five starts.

Harris’ starts have been intermittent, mixed in between bulk outings, in that he hasn’t yet started two appearances in a row. He pitched 3⅓ innings last Wednesday in San Francisco, allowing two runs.

Game info