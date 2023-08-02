 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers on Deck: August 2 vs. A’s

By Eric Stephen
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Dodgers got their series against the Oakland A’s started on the right foot, winning Tuesday night behind seven strong innings from Lance Lynn in his Los Angeles debut and a three-run double by fellow trade deadline acquisition Kiké Hernández.

Tony Gonsolin gets the start in the second game of the series on Wednesday night, looking to turn around a down season. Gonsolin had a 6.39 ERA — he was by no means alone in this regard in the Dodgers rotation — and over his last seven starts has allowed 29 runs in 36 innings.

Oakland is starting left-handers in all three games in this series, which means more playing time for right-handed batters like newcomers Hernández, Amed Rosario, plus Chris Taylor, who walked four times on Tuesday night. Hogan Harris takes the mound for the A’s, the rookie with a 6.07 ERA in 56... innings in 12 games, including five starts.

Harris’ starts have been intermittent, mixed in between bulk outings, in that he hasn’t yet started two appearances in a row. He pitched 3⅓ innings last Wednesday in San Francisco, allowing two runs.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. A’s
  • Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

