Dodgers trade Eddys Leonard to Tigers for cash

The Dodgers on Tuesday traded shortstop Eddys Leonard to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations, four days after he was designated for assignment.

Leonard was one of three players designated for assignment as part of the trade that brought Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox to Los Angeles. Left-hander Justin Bruihl, who was DFA’d along with Leonard on Friday, was traded to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Phil Bickford, who was designated for assignment on Saturday when Kelly was activated, was dealt to the Mets on Tuesday. All three deals were for cash considerations, which Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said on Tuesday were within a general range of $1 to $100,000.

Leonard, 22, was in his second year on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, hit .254/.327/.411 with a 96 wRC+ for Double-A Tulsa this season. After a horrendous start to his season that included no extra-base hits in 20 games in April, Leonard has 20 doubles, 11 home runs, and a triple in 72 games since and was tied for the team lead with 32 extra-base hits.

Leonard won Midwest League player of the week honors for the week of May 1-7.

The Tigers after acquiring Leonard assigned him to Triple-A Toledo.