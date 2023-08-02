August 2: Dodgers 10, A’s 1

The Dodgers hit four home runs, including the 29th of the season by Mookie Betts and the first of the year by Miguel Rojas in a rout of the Oakland A’s on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 2, 2023, 9:03am PDT
Dodgers hit 4 homers to rout A’s
Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman both scored in each of the first two innings, as the Dodgers routed the Oakland A’s. Finishing five, Tony Gonsolin earned his sixth win of the season.
Pepiot activated from 60-day IL, optioned to OKC
The Dodgers activated Ryan Pepiot from the 60-day injured list after four months coming back from a strained oblique, and optioned the pitcher to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Tyson Miller was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
Dodgers vs. A’s Game II chat
The Dodgers take on the A’s on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
What’s gone wrong for Tony Gonsolin this season
A closer look at Tony Gonsolin’s struggles for the Dodgers in 2023.
Dodgers on Deck: August 2 vs. A’s
The Dodgers play the A’s on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.