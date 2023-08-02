 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Dodgers

August 2: Dodgers 10, A’s 1

Contributors: Estevão Maximo, Eric Stephen, and Devin Csigi
The Dodgers hit four home runs, including the 29th of the season by Mookie Betts and the first of the year by Miguel Rojas in a rout of the Oakland A’s on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Aug 2, 2023, 9:03am PDT