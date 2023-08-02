Dodgers on Deck: August 3 vs. A’s

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers finish off a nine-game homestand with one more interleague game agains the A’s on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

Julio Urías takes the mound in the series finale, after getting his start pushed back due to an issue with his left index finger. He’ll be pitching on eight days of rest.

Also on Thursday, before the game, Clayton Kershaw will pitch another simulated game, facing hitters for an expected four innings in what is hoped to be a final step toward activation from the injured list after missing six weeks with left shoulder soreness. A healthy Urías and Kershaw will go a long way in improving a Dodgers starting rotation that posted a 6.18 ERA in July.

“It’s encouraging, but I think as far as the performance side of things, it’s something we can definitely bet on because they’ve proven it,” manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday. “It’s just on all of us to make sure we can get these guys back to health, namely Clayton and Julio, and get Tony untracked. Then we’ll be in a good spot to finish out the season.”

JP Sears starts for the A’s, the third consecutive left-handed starting pitcher for Oakland in this series. He has a 4.09 ERA in 21 starts this season, with 106 strikeouts and 25 walks in 116⅔ innings.

Game info