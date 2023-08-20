Dodgers minors: Kyle Hurt, Ryan Ward, Austin Gauthier

Highlights from Saturday in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

After a pair of one-inning stints to start the game, Kyle Hurt pitched four bulk innings with eight strikeouts in his 16 batters faced. Hurt only allowed one run on three hits, and that run was scored on a balk in the third inning.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Four runs in the top of the first proved enough for Oklahoma City to beat the Salt Lake Bees (Angels), even if they had to wait a little bit. After that top of the first, the game was delayed by rain for 93 minutes, the longest delay for Oklahoma City all season.

Singles by Drew Avans and Miguel Vargas to open the first inning were followed by an RBI single by David Dahl. Then, Ryan Ward hit a three-run home run to cap the scoring.

This three-run homer by Ryan Ward was a true rainmaker as we're now in a weather delay in Salt Lake. ️



Double-A Tulsa

Every Drillers batter scored a run, drove in a run, or both in a road win over the Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers).

Imanol Vargas started the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning. Tulsa’s first baseman has 21 RBI in his last 11 games, including eight multi-RBI games.

Austin Gauther reached base four times out of the leadoff spot with a double, single, and two runs. He scored twice on Saturday, and has scored 62 runs in 64 games since getting promoted to Double-A. Combined with his 40 games with Great Lakes earlier this year, Gauthier leads all the minor leagues with 102 runs scored this season.

Orlando Ortiz-Mayr pitched into a sixth inning for the second time this season, both with Tulsa. He allowed three runs in 5⅓ innings on Saturday. The last was a triple followed by a sacrifice fly, ending his night with one out in the sixth.

High-A Great Lakes

Three runs in the top of the first inning weren’t enough in Great Lakes’ loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s).

Lansing scored in every inning from the second through the fifth, including a four-spot in the third inning against Loons starter Jerming Rosario.

Chris Alleyne homered and doubled in his three-hit game. Yeiner Fernandez homered and singled.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes managed only four hits in a loss the Vasalia Rawhide (D-backs).

One of those was by shortstop Jose Izarra, whose sixth-inning home run accounted for the only Rancho Cucamonga run.

Starter Gabe Emmett allowed four runs in five innings to take the loss. He struck out four and walked three.

Transactions

Triple-A: Right-hander Ryan Pepiot was called up as the 27th man in the Dodgers’ doubleheader. Left-hander Bryan Hudson was recalled as well.

High-A: Catcher Dalton Rushing returned from the injured list after missing nine games. Outfielder Chris Newell landed back on the IL after playing just one game, on Tuesday. Newell missed 16 games from late July to mid-August before returning this week. Pitcher Adolfo Ramirez was placed on the IL.

