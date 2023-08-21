Dodgers minors: Emmet Sheehan, Griffin Lockwood-Powell, Ricky Vanasco

The week of road games for Dodgers minor league teams ended on Sunday.

Player of the day

Emmet Sheehan struck out five in four scoreless innings for Oklahoma City on Sunday. He allowed only a walk and a single, and thanks to a double play faced only one batter over the minimum while pitching the second through fifth iinings.

Making his Triple-A debut after his major league debut, Sheehan in two games with Oklahoma City has 11 strikeouts in eight innings and a 39.3-percent strikeout rate. Sunday’s outing put Sheehan at 99⅔ innings this season between the majors and minors, after pitching 88⅓ innings between High-A, Double-A, and the Arizona Fall League in 2022.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Five runs in the seventh inning, all scored with two outs, turned Sunday’s game around in Oklahoma City’s loss to the Salt Lake Bees (Angels).

Tanner Dodson, a 26-year-old right-hander who was acquired from the Rays for outfielder Luke Raley in March 2022, pitched a scoreless sixth inning but gave up five runs in the seventh in his Triple-A debut. The key to the big inning for Salt Lake was Dodson getting ahead of No. 9 hitter Brett Phillips 0-2 before walking him to load the bases with two outs. A pair of two-run hits followed off Dodson, who allowed five hits and three walks while recording five outs.

One run charged to Dodson’s ledger was scored after Jake Reed hit a batter and issued a bases-loaded walk before recording the final out of the frame.

The deuces are wild for David Freitas!



His two-base hit scores two runs and extends his hitting streak to 22 games! pic.twitter.com/q2pCUaDjO7 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 20, 2023

Veteran catcher David Freitas drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double for Oklahoma City on Sunday, continuing his hot streak. The 34-year-old now has a 22-game hit streak, longest on the team this season. Freitas spent long stints on the development list this season, and plays intermittently while active, playing three days in a row just once, splitting time between first base and catcher.

Freitas has 25 RBI in his 25 games, hitting .309/.384/.526 on the season. He has more games with an RBI (15) than without (10), and has driven in a run in each of his last five games. The only game in which Freitas didn’t get a hit this year was June 8 in El Paso, when he pinch-hit and batted only once. But he has at least one hit in all 24 starts.

Miguel Vargas had three hits for Oklahoma City in defeat.

Michael Busch singled home a run in the first inning, and lined out in the fourth. He was removed from the game on defense in the bottom of the fifth inning, for an unknown reason.

Double-A Tulsa

Two-runs in the seventh off Jake Pilarski lifted the Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers) over Tulsa.

Starter Nick Frasso struck out five and walked three in his four innings, allowing two runs (one earned).

Three more hits for Austin Gauthier, who has eight in his last three games and is hitting .400/.506/.477 in August.

Diego Cartaya also had three hits, tying a season high. He reached base 10 times in 20 plate appearances over the last four games.

Ricky Vanasco struck out two in a scoreless ninth. Since the All-Star break, the 24-year-old acquired from the Rangers in June has allowed only one unearned runs in 13⅔ innings over 12 appearances, with 21 strikeouts against four walks.

High-A Great Lakes

Big innings ruled Sunday, but the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s) had more of them to beat Great Lakes. Amazingly, this was the first time all season the Loons lost a road series, dropping four of six games in Lansing. Great Lakes is 39-21 (.650) away from home this season.

Great Lakes scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second. Lansing put up crooked numbers in the first (three runs), sixth (four), and seventh (three) innings.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell, who hit for the cycle on Friday, homered twice on Sunday and drove in three. During the six-game series, Lockwood-Powell was 10-for-23 (.435/.536/1.000) with six extra-base hits, nine RBI, and five walks.

There was a potentially scary moment in the bottom of the sixth, on Lansing’s go-ahead single up the middle. Shortstop Alex Freeland and second baseman Yeiner Fernandez collided while trying to field the ball, and laid on the ground for a few minute afterward. The trainer for both teams went onto the field so both players could be attended to. They were looking at Fernandez’s right knee. Both Freeland and Fernandez remained in the game, and combined to record the final out of the inning on the very next batter.

Freeland, who homered and doubled earlier in the game, walked in the seventh, after the injury, and was healthy enough to try to steal second base. He was thrown out. Fernandez also had two hits in the game.

Ronan Kopp had an eventful outing, pitching in short relief for the second time in four days. He relieved starter Maddux Bruns with two outs in the fourth inning and stranded the runner on first base with a groundout. In the fifth, Kopp loaded the bases with one out on a double, walk, and hit batter. But he struck out the final two batters, exulting in celebration and pounded his glove while walking off the mound. Kopp struck out three Sunday, and has a 35.7-percent K rate this season.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Catcher Jesus Galiz had three hits, including a double, leading a potent Quakes offensive performance to beat the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs).

Thayron Liranzo and Rayne Doncon also doubled and singled. Liranzo scored two and drove in one, Doncon scored once and drove in a pair. In all, Rancho Cucamonga pounded out 14 hits.

Roque Gutierrez pitched into a fifth inning for the first time as a professional, but staked to a 4-0 lead the first venture into uncharted territory for the 20-year-old right-hander saw him retire only one of his four batters faced. Gutierrez allowed two hits and a walk in the fifth, and all three scored in a four-run inning that tied the game.

The Quakes broke that tie on an RBI single by Sam Mongelli in the sixth inning, then pulled away with three runs in the seventh. Mongelli, the Dodgers’ 10th-round draft pick this year, also had three hits.

Transaction

Triple-A: Pitcher Ryan Pepiot was returned to Oklahoma City after serving as the 27th player for Saturday’s Dodgers doubleheader. He remains a strong candidate to start this weekend in Boston.

Sunday scores

The week ahead