Dodgers vs. Guardians series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers are back in Cleveland for the first time in six years, though in one way there are matching scenarios between this three-game series against the Guardians and their 2017 matchup.

Six years ago the teams met in June. The Dodgers won two of the three games, in the middle of a streak of 16 wins in 17 games, a run that lasted more than a month longer into a 43-7 and 52-9 stretch. This year, the Dodgers are 17-2 in August as they head to Progressive Field.

It’s old friend city in the opener, with Amed Rosario returning to Cleveland, where he played shortstop for five-plus years. The Dodgers acquired him on July 26 in exchange for Noah Syndergaard, who starts on the mound for the Guardians.

Bobby Miller starts the series opener for the Dodgers, fresh off allowing only one run in 12 innings in his last two starts.

Clayton Kershaw, who won the Dodgers’ series opener in Cleveland back in 2017, starts the middle game of this series on Wednesday.

Dodgers at Guardians schedule

Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. PT

Bobby Miller vs. Noah Syndergaard

SportsNet LA

Wednesday, 4:10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Xzavion Curry

SportsNet LA

Thursday, 10:10 a.m.

Lance Lynn vs. Gavin Williams

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)