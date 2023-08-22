Dodgers on Deck: August 23 at Guardians

The Dodgers continue their series against the Guardians on Wednesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, part of an all-interleague week for Los Angeles, which has a trip to Boston coming after this series.

Clayton Kershaw starts the opener for the Dodgers in his third game back after missing six weeks on the injured list with shoulder soreness. He’s allowed one run in five innings in both starts, though in different ways. Kershaw walked none and struck out four on August 10 against the Rockies, and last Wednesday against the Brewers had as many walks (two) as strikeouts.

He’ll be pitching Wednesday on six days rest.

Kershaw started, and won, during the Dodgers’ last trip to Cleveland in 2017. That was his only career start at Progressive Field. In all, Kershaw has faced the Guardians three times in his career, including in 2008 and 2022 at Dodger Stadium, both no-decisions for Kershaw in games the Dodgers lost. He has a 3.71 ERA with 13 strikeouts and six walks in 17 innings in those games

Guardians rookie right-hander Xzavion Curry starts for the home team. He has a 3.24 ERA in 75 innings in a hybrid role for Cleveland this season, with 52 strikeouts and 21 walks. After making a trio of three-inning starts in July, Curry joined the Guardians rotation in earnest after the trade deadline. He’s lasted at least five innings in all three starts since, allowing eight runs in 16 innings.

Game info