Los Angeles Dodgers v Cleveland Guardians

August 22: Dodgers 8, Guardians 3

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
The Dodgers scored the first three runs of the game, but couldn’t score any more against Noah Syndergaard. Bobby Miller pitched the longest start of his career, but a five-run seventh against Miller and Caleb Ferguson gave the Guardians the win on Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

