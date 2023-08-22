August 22: Dodgers 8, Guardians 3

The Dodgers scored the first three runs of the game, but couldn’t score any more against Noah Syndergaard. Bobby Miller pitched the longest start of his career, but a five-run seventh against Miller and Caleb Ferguson gave the Guardians the win on Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
