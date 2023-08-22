Dodgers vs. Giants on September 22 is on Apple TV+

The Dodgers’ final Apple TV+ game of the season will be Friday, September 22, against the Giants at Dodger Stadium in LA’s final home series of the regular season.

Who will call the game for Apple TV+ will be announced in September, but the two announcing crews on the streaming network are Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis and reporter Heidi Watney in one group, and Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, and reporterTricia Whitaker in the other.

The Dodgers and Giants haven’t played since June 18, when San Francisco finished off a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium. These two teams play seven times over the final 11 games of the season, the first four of which are in Los Angeles. The Friday, September 22 game is the second game of a four-game series.

Apple TV+ ‘Friday Night Baseball’ games require a paid subscription to watch. If you aren’t already subscribed, MLB has been running a promotion all year for two months free.

The Dodgers also play this Friday on Apple TV+, with the opener of the weekend series against the Red Sox, and Mookie Betts’ return to Fenway Park.

That will make four total Dodgers games on Apple TV+ this season. On April 28, they beat the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium, and on July 14, the Dodgers beat the Mets on July 14 at Citi Field in New York.