Dodgers notes: Bobby Miller, James Outman, postseason roster

Bobby Miller entered the 2023 season as the no. 2 prospect within the Dodgers’ farm system and has blossomed into a valuable asset within a rejuvenated rotation. His five-pitch arsenal has been lethal since his first start in August, which has resulted in the rookie achieving a 2.57 ERA and a 1.091 WHIP through four starts.
Brent Maguire of MLB.com covers in great detail Bobby Miller’s highs and lows through his first three months as in the major leagues including an in-depth analysis on his pitch combination, velocity and movement, with all three being comparable to baseball’s hardest throwing starters:
“Miller’s four-seam fastball averages 99.2 mph, the fastest by any starter in the Majors... It’s the slider, however, that Miller relies on the most out of his secondary pitches and what makes the [Jacob] deGrom comparisons so compelling... Miller’s least-utilized pitches — his changeup (13.4% usage) and curveball (17% usage) — are arguably his most effective.”
Even after suffering a loss at the hands of the Guardians on Tuesday night, Miller still owns a respectable 7-3 record in 15 starts with a 3.86 ERA, 1.163 WHIP, 3.48 FIP, and a 1.8 fWAR. He has posted a fair strikeout ratio of 8.36 K/9, maintained his control on the mound by posting just a 2.63 BB/9, and has garnered an ability to limit deep fly balls, giving up just seven in 81⅔ innings.
